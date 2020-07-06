Report: Nearly All NYC June Shooting Victims Were Minorities

NBC News investigative reporter Tom Winters reports that 97 percent of the people shot during June 2020 in New York City were members of “minority communities.”

Moreover, Winters noted that “Every single person who has been shot in New York City this July, nearly 100 in total, has been a member of the minority community.”

Winters tweeted:

NEW: Every single person who has been shot in New York City this July, nearly 100 in total, has been a member of the minority community and 97% of shooting victims in June were members of the city’s minority communities, the NYPD says. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 6, 2020

On July 5, 2020, NBC 4 reported that shootings doubled in NYC last week for the third consecutive week, and on July 6, 2020, Breitbart News reported that at least nine people were shot dead on Sunday alone in NYC. Approximately 40 other people were shot and wounded Sunday as well.

CBS New York reports NYPD numbers showing there were 37 shootings Friday through Sunday in NYC, with 56 victims, fatal and non-fatal combined.

NYPD: 37 Shootings, 56 Victims Over Violent July 4th Weekend – New York https://t.co/NpdWkTQtrx — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) July 6, 2020

NBC News’s Tom Winter notes, “[NYC’s] spike in crime is now a bonafide trend, homicides are up 27% year to date and are running 11.3% higher than they were 5 years ago.”

