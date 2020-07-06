President Trump is reviewing a plan to end former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens for the second time.

Last month, the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled against the Trump administration on its efforts to end DACA, claiming the way White House attorneys went about ending the program was not constitutional. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberals on the court.

Sources close to The Hill say Trump is now looking to end DACA once again.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday that the president is “going to look at a number of issues as it relates to immigration” in reference to pending executive orders, but did not expand on any specific plans.

Insiders have said the SCOTUS ruling was a blow to the administration, but it successfully killed off plans for a DACA amnesty fomenting among GOP and Democrat lawmakers.

In September 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the end of the DACA program. Almost immediately, lower courts intervened, alleging that ending the executive amnesty was illegal.

While close to 800,000 illegal aliens are enrolled in DACA, there are now about 250,000 anchor babies who are the children of DACA illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.