National Parents’ Coalition ‘Thrilled’ Trump Exposed ‘Indoctrination’ in Government Schools

A national parents’ coalition that formed around the anti-Common Core movement told Breitbart News it is “thrilled” President Donald Trump has exposed the “indoctrination” of America’s children that has been occurring for decades in government schools.

In comments sent to Breitbart News following Trump’s address at the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration on the evening of July 3, United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) agreed with the president that America’s children have been indoctrinated “through fake history and the outright hatred they have learned in government classrooms.”

The president said:

[O]ur children are taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that they were villains. The radical view of American history is a web of lies — all perspective is removed, every virtue is obscured, every motive is twisted, every fact is distorted, and every flaw is magnified until the history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.

“The violent mayhem we have seen in the streets of cities that are run by liberal Democrats, in every case, is the predictable result of years of extreme indoctrination and bias in education, journalism, and other cultural institutions,” Trump observed.

“Children in today’s federally-controlled government schools are lied to about American history,” USPIE reacted to the president’s words, explaining:

They are taught that our country was founded on slavery and racism rather than the achievable promise that all men are created equal. New revisionist history about race in America, which has not undergone the scrutiny of peer review is being introduced into classrooms across America under the guise of the “1619 Project.” Moreover, children are taught value systems that go against many parents’ beliefs, including the belief that their lives are more impacted by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character. America’s children are not being taught patriotism and America’s contributions to the world. Instead, America is portrayed as an evil oppressor while communist countries are viewed as superior.

The parents’ coalition observed that, through the use of the federally-incentivized Common Core Standards, even young children have been taught “how to create arguments, write persuasive opinions using emotional words, and take action in their communities and country based on their opinions alone.”

USPIE noted:

The Common Core Standards even brag that they emphasize the argument approach to writing to teach conflicts so that students are adept at understanding and engaging in argument. With this in mind, and the fake history they consume, we should not be surprised to see so many disillusioned young people protesting and making demands while preying on emotion. This is how they have been taught to behave and act. Government schools have intentionally filled America’s children with a disdain for their country and then taught them to rebel against our “pitiful” existence. We will never maintain our freedom if we don’t return local control of education to families and communities where curriculum can reflect local community values. USPIE asserts our very freedom as Americans is under siege in government school classrooms.

USPIE’s goal is to abolish the U.S. Department of Education which, the coalition says, has blocked local control of education with its bureaucracy of regulations and demands of accountability to the federal government for federal funding. The group has produced Truth and Lies in American Education, a film focused on what it says is “the scheme behind the workforce development model of education and liberal indoctrination of children in government schools”:

WATCH! Many on both sides of the political aisle agree the federal government is intrusive and ineffective in education policy and practice.

“Truth & Lies in American Education” https://t.co/naUpUxZpCJ — USPIE (@StopFedEd) February 6, 2020

The group noted the film will “inform Americans of the trillions of dollars wasted on federal education in the last 40 years with nothing to show for it but stagnant test scores and declining student academic achievement, and young, liberal anti-American anarchy in the streets.”

“It is time for the truth to be exposed and for an army of parents and patriots to rise up to stop the indoctrination and manipulation of America’s children,” the parents urged. “It is the goal of USPIE to educate Americans about the need to abolish the U.S. Department of Education and all federal education mandates and return control of education to parents and local communities.”

“We continue to encourage President Trump to create and implement policies that will eradicate this shameful wrongdoing to our children,” USPIE said.