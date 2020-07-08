Democrat Poll Shows GOP Jeff Van Drew Leading Amy Kennedy in New Jersey

A Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) poll found on Wednesday that Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) leads New Jersey Democrat Amy Kennedy in New Jersey’s second congressional district.

A DCCC poll found that Van Drew leads Kennedy by three points. The survey was conducted from June 30th to July 3rd, ahead of New Jersey’s primaries on Tuesday. Kennedy hopes to unseat Van Drew during the 2020 congressional elections. The poll has a sample size of 404 adults and a margin of error of 4.9 percent.

DCCC Chairman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) said in a statement on Wednesday that Van Drew broke his trust with New Jerseyans by switching his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican:

Jeff Van Drew betrayed South Jersey voters in a flailing attempt to advance his own political career and hurt the community that trusted him in the process. The people of South Jersey deserve better from their Representative and will send Van Drew packing come November.

The DCCC also found that President Donald Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden by one point, or 46 to 45 percent.

The Democrat congressional group stated that New Jersey’s second congressional district has a history of supporting Democrats and that Democrats also have a voter registration advantage over Republicans in the district.

The DCCC wrote:

New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District is a swing district with a history of supporting Democrats. Senator Robert Menendez easily carried the district in 2012, and President Obama won the district in both of his presidential runs. Democratic Governor Phil Murphy carried the district in 2017. Democrats enjoy a registration advantage here.

However, the district serves as one of the 13 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election.

“Kennedy has built a strong grassroots, people-powered campaign. A South Jerseyan fiercely loyal to her community, Kennedy will serve this district well, and she is increasingly well-positioned to flip this district back come November,” the DCCC added.