U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) is talking tough on China during a tight re-election, but campaign finance data shows he has received over $65,000 in donations from employees of companies and lobbyists who are acting as agents of the Chinese government.

Peters has received $19,400 in contributions from employees of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, according to OpenSecrets.org.

That entity is listed as a registrant for “Chinese Foreign Principal” Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co, its latest Foreign Agent Registration Act filing with the Department of Justice showed.

Open Secrets reported that Peters has also received $16,000 from employees of Squire Patton Boggs, a major D.C. law firm.

Squire Patton Boggs’ latest filing with the DOJ showed it is representing the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China “to the United States with respect to congressional matters.”

The communist government paid Squire Patton Boggs $55,000 a month for its services, according to the filing.

The freshman senator received $1,400 from an employee of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw, Open Secrets found.

That company represents iFLYTEK, a company partially owned by the Chinese government that creates voice-recognition software.

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw agreed to pay Chartwell Strategy Group anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 a month on behalf of iFLYTEK, according to its FARA filing.

Other data showed he received $20,700 in contributions from employees of Capitol Counsel, LLC, a company that represents the China-United States Exchange Foundation and the U.S.-China Transpacific Foundation.

According to its disclosure document, Capitol Counsel seeks to improve the perception of the communists “with the planning and implementation of its congressional travel program, the ‘U.S.-China Transpacific Exchange Program,’ to the People’s Republic of China.”

Meanwhile, Capitol Counsel was to be paid $15,000 a month by the China-United States Exchange Foundation for, among other things, “Policy and political intelligence gathering and analysis on China issues.”

The firm also agreed to provide the Hong Kong-based CUSEF “Substantive advice on China-related legislation,” as well as “Dissemination within Congress of materials generated or sponsored by CUSEF.”

Peters also received donations from employees of BGR, Steptoe & Johnson, and Levick, which are all registered to do work on behalf of the Chinese communist government.

“Gary Peters talks tough on China in TV ads that were funded in part by contributions from lobbyists who work for the Chinese government,” said Tori Sachs, a consultant to Better Future MI Fund.

“Peters is just another politician saying whatever it takes to get reelected. It’s no wonder he doesn’t want to lose his position since he has doubled his wealth to over $4 million during his decade in D.C.”

