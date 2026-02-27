Fox News Doxes Hefty Salary of Newsom Comm Director Who Told Reporter to ‘F–k Off’

Fox News has doxed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s contentious director of communications — publishing Isaac “Izzy” Gardon’s generous “taxpayer-funded” salary after he told a reporter from another publication to “fuck off” after she pressed him about the governor’s dyslexia diagnosis.

When Real Clear Politics (RCP) national correspondent Susan Crabtree asked Gardon for verification on Newsom’s childhood disability diagnosis earlier this week, he responded on X:

“Hey Susan — thanks for reaching out. Respectfully, fuck off.”

Interest in the governor’s reading disability was sparked by Newsom’s book tour this month when Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (D) asked the animated politician what he hoped readers would take away from his diagnosis when reading about it in the book.

“I’m like you,” Newsom told him. “I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy.”

Newsom was criticized online and by Fox evening hosts that he was essentially implying blacks could not read well and was pandering to the black community.

When Crabtree asked Gargan for “paperwork” on the dyslexia diagnosis, Gargan hit the RCP White House and National Political Correspondent with the profane response.

The response appeared to be in line with the office’s over-the-top approach.

“Newsom’s press office has been known to meet the White House’s pointed and often hostile social media posts targeting Democrats, which frequently include AI generated images, with similarly hostile social media posts targeting Trump and Republicans,” according to Fox Digital.

Fox Digital responded by joining the fray, mining Transparent California, a statewide public pay and pension database.

It reported:

Gardon has risen in stature from an administrative assistant making around $30,000 per year in 2019, to earning $212,154.02 in 2024 as a senior assistant and communications director in Newsom’s office. Gardon’s “regular pay” in 2024 was $152,091.05. That was also supplemented by nearly $57,000 in benefits and another $3,141.16 in “other pay,” according to the database, leading to a combined annual payment of $212,154.02.

Fox then reached out for comment from the communications director.

“Susan (Crabtree) is not a journalist” he told the outlet. “She’s a MAGA blogger who writes about conspiracy theories.”

Gardon could also be carrying some old resentments against the reporter. As Breitbart News reported, a year ago she authored a book about California corruption and the state’s decline with fellow investigative reporter Jedd McFatter from the Government Accountability Institute.

Its title is Fool’s Gold: The Radicals, Con Artists, and Traitors Who Killed the California Dream and Now Threaten Us All.

“The book exposes the corruption of California’s leading Democratic lights — Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Adam Schiff, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and former House speaker Nancy Pelosi,” according to Breitbart’s description of the work.

Gardon took heat earlier this month when he referred to rapper and MAGA activist Nicki Minaj as a “stupid hoe” on X.

He defended his social media post saying he was echoing her 2012 tune called, “Stupid Hoe.”

While some top Newsom staffers have praised Gardon’s imaginative style, Silicon Valley Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, a moderate Democrat who has reportedly spent nearly half a million dollars on local San Francisco politics, publicly disagreed.

“Most unprofessional person to ever work in politics,” Tan posted on X. “Izzy Gardon brings shame to the Newsom campaign.”

Tan has also pumped the allowable maximum of $78,400 into San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s run for governor.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.