Bill Clinton Feigns Ignorance of Epstein Crimes in Testimony

Former President Bill Clinton claimed he had “no idea” about the crimes of deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, stating that he “saw nothing” that gave him pause.

In a post on X, the former president shared images of his opening statement to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. In his testimony, Clinton pointed out that “as someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse,” he would not have flown on Epstein’s plane if he “had any inkling of what he was doing.”

“I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing,” Clinton said in his testimony. “No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 2o-year-old photos. I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do.”

Clinton’s testimony continued:

As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals.

The former president also stated that Epstein hid his crimes “from everyone so well for so long,” adding that by the time his crimes finally “came to light with his 2008 guilty plea,” he had “long stopped associating with him.”

Clinton’s statement comes a day after former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told the House Oversight Committee that she “had no idea about” Epstein’s criminal activities.

Hillary Clinton also stated that she did “not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein” and that she “never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices.”

While former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton claim that they “had no idea about” Epstein’s crimes or what he was doing, Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported in February that the Epstein files detail how Epstein’s former assistant, Ghislaine Maxwell, had an “integral role in supporting the creation of the Clinton Global Initiative.”

Maxwell has also been reported to have attended the wedding of Chelsea Clinton:

Hillary Clinton recently said she had met Maxwell “on a few occasions,” attempting to distance herself from Maxwell and Epstein. Bill Clinton was featured prominently in the Epstein files. Despite this claim, Maxwell, in her Justice Department interview last year, said she had a “very central” role in setting up the Clinton Global Initiative. She also said Epstein was involved in the effort. The Epstein files have detailed Maxwell’s integral role in supporting the creation of the Clinton Global Initiative. Maxwell took part in budget discussions for the first CGI conference, discussed issues with Clinton aides, and worked with Publicis Groupe, the company that produced CGI’s first event.

The former president has also been reported to have been featured in documents and photos related to Epstein that the Department of Justice (DOJ) released.

In an interview with the DOJ in 2025, Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, clarified that the former president was her friend, “not Epstein’s friend,” according to the New York Times.

Epstein reportedly “visited the White House a number of times during the Clinton administration,” and the former president reportedly “took four international trips on” Epstein’s plane in both 2002 and 2003, according to public logs, the outlet reported.

Epstein, who is described as a “Democratic donor” also reportedly supported both the former president’s “1992 political campaign” and Hillary Clinton’s “Senate campaign in 1999,” according to the outlet.