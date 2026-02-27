President Donald Trump touted results of his energy policies in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, including falling gas prices, increased oil and natural gas production, and rising liquified natural gas exports.

Trump addressed dock workers at the Port of Corpus Christi, with the Gulf of America, adorned with oil tankers, including one packed with hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil, serving as his backdrop.

“On day one. I declared a national energy emergency, I ended the Biden export ban, and I told our great Texas energy workers to, very simply, drill baby drill,” the president said to cheers.

“Since my inauguration, U.S. oil production is now up by 600,000 barrels a day, natural gas production is at an all-time record high by far, and today, right here in Corpus Christi, the price of gasoline is down to just less than, actually now, $2.30,” he added.

The president noted that on a recent trip to Iowa, he saw prices as low as $1.99 and $1.85.

“We’re witnessing a historic American energy boom like we’ve never seen, and this port is right at the center of the action,” he said.

Trump noted that he approved key funding for the port in his first term, and that former President Joe Biden attempted to cut off the funding after assuming office.

“Today the dock workers, energy workers, and great people of Texas, once again, really have a president that loves our country, a president who fights for our country, and a president who’s got your back,” he said.

The president highlighted that liquified natural gas exports are up 37 percent and over the last year are at “the highest level in American history.” He also noted that crude oil exports have climbed by hundreds of thousands of barrels daily under his watch.

Trump emphasized that the United States has taken in “80 million barrels of oil” from Venezuela thus far since Operation Absolute Resolve, where U.S. forces captured former dictator Nicolas Maduro.

“For the benefit of both our nations, we’re going to refine their oil right here in America and right here in Texas and then export it to all over the world,” he said. “We’re going to keep some for ourselves. We’re going to give some to them, and they’re going to make more money than they’ve ever made before.”

“We’ll help build their country again, which was a disaster, and we’re going to build it up, and we’re going to benefit also, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” the president added.