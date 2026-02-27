Bill Clinton to Testify Before Lawmakers as Epstein Probe Continues

Former President Bill Clinton will be questioned Friday by members of the House Oversight Committee about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

His behind-closed-doors testimony makes him the first sitting or former president to testify before members of Congress in over 40 years.

The 79-year-old follows his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was questioned under oath for around six hours on the same topic on Thursday, as Breitbart News reported.

Hillary Clinton told the House Oversight Committee she has no memories of Epstein or, for that matter, anything to do with him at all.

In her opening statement, which she later posted on X, Clinton said she Epstein’s criminal activities were just a mystery to her.

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices,” she said.

Her recollections of Ghislaine Maxwell were similarly lost in the fog of long past and diminishing memories.

NBC News reports committee chair James Comer (R-KY) said he expected the former president’s deposition to take “even longer” than the previous day’s six hours.

The meeting is taking place in Chappaqua, New York, where the Clintons have a house.

Neither Clinton has been accused of wrongdoing and both have called for the full release of the Epstein files.

There is only one precedent for a former or sitting president to appear before members of Congress.

The last to do so was former President Gerald R. Ford in 1983, when he testified before a Senate subcommittee about planning for the bicentennial of the Constitution.