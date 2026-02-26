Hillary Clinton Claims She ‘Had No Idea’ of Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes

Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told the House Oversight Committee on Thursday that she had no idea about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

In her opening statement, which she later posted on X, Clinton said she had no idea of Epstein’s criminal activities.

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices,” she said.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Clinton said she “answered every one of their questions as fully as I could,” adding that “I never met Jeffrey Epstein” and “I knew Ghislaine Maxwell casually, as an acquaintance.”

“I don’t know how many times I had to say I didn’t know Jeffrey Epstein,” she said.

As Breitbart News reported in February, the Epstein files revealed that Ghislaine Maxwell “attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding and played a substantial role in the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), one of President Bill Clinton’s signature post-White House endeavors.”

Hillary Clinton recently said she had met Maxwell “on a few occasions,” attempting to distance herself from Maxwell and Epstein. Bill Clinton was featured prominently in the Epstein files. Despite this claim, Maxwell, in her Justice Department interview last year, said she had a “very central” role in setting up the Clinton Global Initiative. She also said Epstein was involved in the effort. The Epstein files have detailed Maxwell’s integral role in supporting the creation of the Clinton Global Initiative. Maxwell took part in budget discussions for the first CGI conference, discussed issues with Clinton aides, and worked with Publicis Groupe, the company that produced CGI’s first event.

According to the Daily Mail, Epstein’s estate manager claimed that Bill and Hillary Clinton resided at the disgraced billionaire’s “‘baby-making ranch’ almost every year after they left the White House.”

“The former president was Epstein’s closest ‘celebrity mate’ and the Clintons, along with daughter Chelsea, visited Zorro Ranch ‘a whole bunch of times’, a former contractor who ran the IT system at the property told DailyMailTV in an exclusive interview,” noted the outlet.

“The family visited the 10,000-acre estate in the New Mexico desert often, but never stayed in the main house,” it added. “Instead, the Clinton family bunked down in a special cowboy-themed village created by Epstein, which is a mile south of his own luxury mountaintop villa.”

The Department of Justice also recently released an email showing that Epstein had helped in setting up a meeting between Hillary Clinton and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2013.

According to NBC News, Committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Hillary’s testimony was “productive,” adding that they “learned a lot.” When it came to certain questions about the Clinton Global Initiative, the former first lady deflected by saying, “You have to ask my husband.”

Clinton also accused the panel of engaging in partisan “fishing expeditions” during her opening testimony.

“[Y]ou have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President [Donald] Trump’s actions and cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers,” she wrote.

“If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files,” she added.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing in regards to Jeffrey Epstein.