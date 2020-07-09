Joe Biden Repeatedly Lifts from Bernie Sanders’ Platform to Be ‘Most Progressive Since FDR’

Joe Biden released the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations on “Combating the Climate Crisis and Pursuing Environmental Justice,” but the end product reads more like Sanders than Biden.

Numerous instances of the document lifting large portions of Bernie Sanders’ campaign platform were discovered.

From page 57 of Biden’s new plan:

Non-Police Responses: Federal funding to create a civilian corps of unarmed first responders such as social workers, EMTs, and trained mental health professionals, who can handle non-violent emergencies including order maintenance violations, mental health emergencies, and low-level conflicts outside the criminal justice system, freeing police officers to concentrate on the most serious crimes.

From the Sanders justice reform plan:

Provide funding to states and municipalities to create civilian corps of unarmed first responders, such as social workers, EMTs, and trained mental health professionals, who can handle order maintenance violations, mental health emergencies, and low-level conflicts outside the criminal justice system, freeing police officers to concentrate on the most serious crimes.

On page 71, Biden details “his” plan for increased unionization:

Issue an executive order to prevent companies from receiving federal contracts that outsource jobs overseas, pay workers less than $15 an hour without benefits, refuse to remain neutral in union organizing efforts, hire workers to replace striking workers,or close businesses after workers vote to unionize.

That mimics Sanders’ Workplace Democracy plan:

When Bernie is president he will issue an executive order to prevent companies from receiving federal contracts that outsource jobs overseas, pay workers less than $15 an hour without benefits, refuse to remain neutral in union organizing efforts, pay executives over 150 times more than average workers, hire workers to replace striking workers, or close businesses after workers vote to unionize.

In a section titled “Retirement” on page 73, Biden swipes Sanders’ language again:

Ensure that every family caregiver is able to receive compensation for their labor through self-directed services if that is the preference of the individual with a disability receiving support.

That’s directly from Sanders’ plan for “Fighting for Disability Rights”:

Ensure that every family caregiver is able to receive compensation for their labor through self-directed services if that is the preference of the individual with a disability receiving support.

Biden lifted Sanders’ ideas about Social Security, too, which was the very next section on page 73:

Increase funding for home and community based care: Increase funding to adequately resource existing programs, end waitlists, and create new programs to ensure that older adults have the support they need to remain at home and in their communities, which is where they want to be.

That was taken from Sanders’ idea about “The Right to a Secure Retirement”:

One obvious solution is to massively expand these important services by quadrupling funding for the Older Americans Act to adequately fund existing programs and create new programs to ensure that older adults have the support they need to remain at home and in their communities, which is where they want to be.

The socialist is undoubtedly pleased about the influence he’s had on Biden’s positions.

Sanders tut-tutted about Biden’s platform on MSNBC, saying it would make him the “most progressive president since FDR.”

In June, the Biden campaign was caught using “identical language from an education policy publication for its education plan,” according to Matt Viser of the Washington Post.



Joe Biden's campaign also used identical language from an education policy publication for its education plan. After The Washington Post contacted the campaign about the sentence, it added a link to the institute’s publication.https://t.co/ni9tzYPD5X pic.twitter.com/AFsRcffxeE — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 5, 2019

The campaign later “added a link to the institute’s publication.”

