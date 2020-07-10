Joe Biden Ad Boasts He Took ‘Care’ of Family; Corruption Not Addressed

Former Vice President Joe Biden released an Internet ad on Friday promising to “take care” of American families as he had his own, ignoring numerous corruption scandals where he is alleged to have used his position to help his relatives.

“If I have the honor of being elected president, I will take care of your family like I would my own,” Biden promises in the ad.

Ironically, Biden has tended to “take care” of his family by abusing his government position to enrich them.

The most notorious example is Biden’s son, Hunter, who was under scrutiny during the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. Hunter Biden served on the board of Bursima, a corrupt Ukrainian gas company, earning $83,000 per moth despite having no experience in the energy sector and no knowledge of Ukraine.

Biden and the Obama administration as a whole ignored concerns raised by State Department officials and by reporters at the time.

Moreover, Biden boasted in 2018 that he had demanded the resignation of a Ukrainian prosecutor with jurisdiction over corruption investigations into Burisma.

In addition, Hunter Biden traveled with then-Vice President Biden on Air Force Two to China, and allegedly left with a $1.5 billion deal with the Chinese government for his private equity firm. He resigned from the board of the firm, Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), but reportedly still owns a 10% stake in the company.

Hunter Biden was not the only Biden family member of whom he “took care.” Earlier this year, Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer documented several other examples in his book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.

Schweizer noted:

The Biden family partners are often foreign governments, where the deals occur in the dark corners of international finance like Kazakhstan, China, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Ukraine, and Russia. Some deals have even involved U.S. taxpayer money. The cast of charac- ters includes sketchy companies, violent convicted felons, foreign oligarchs, and other people who typically expect favors in return. … The Biden family’s apparent self-enrichment depends on Joe Biden’s political influence and involves no less than five family members: Joe’s son Hunter, daughter Ashley, brothers James and Frank, and sister Valerie. … The Bidens leverage political power not only for generating deals, but also for the opportunities to quietly develop the financial resources of wealthy friends for the benefit of the family. Friends that help the Bidens can count on Joe to grant them governmental favors.

In addition to corruption, the Bidens have recently been accused of neglecting their sixth grandchild, who was born to Hunter in an out-of-wedlock relationship with a stripper in Arkansas.

After a lengthy paternity suit, Hunter Biden was found to be the “biological and legal father.” But neither Joe Biden nor his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, has acknowledged their seventh grandchild, stating that they only have six grandchildren.

When a reported asked Joe Biden about his seventh grandchild last year, the former vice president snapped at the reporter and refused to answer.

Biden also had a son, Beau, who served in the Iraq War and as attorney general of Delaware before passing away from brain cancer.

