Online Retailer Zappos to Support Amputees with Single-Shoe Sales

Zappos announced that it is working with six major shoe brands to provide special buying options for disabled customers, starting on Tuesday.

In collaboration with Billy Footwear, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Plae, and Stride Rite, Zappos will test new options for shoppers with disabilities on its “Zappos Adaptive” site. As of Tuesday, the online retailer will allow customers to purchase shoes in two separate sizes, or just a single piece of footwear.

“Over the years Zappos has had many requests from customers about selling single shoes, or shoes of different sizes – this program stems from these requests,” Zappos says on the project FAQ. “For all of those customers who have called us, emailed us, replied to us on social media, or completed our research survey – THANK YOU! Our goal is to create a solution for this.”

The company purchased the shoes in pairs, then altered its warehouse function to separate the shoes when they are delivered. The long-term goal of the test, however, is to convince these brands to sell single shoes for retailer distribution.

Single shoes will, of course, cost less than a pair. Zappos Adaptive business development manager Dana Zumbo said the options would initially be limited to approximately 80 styles and colors, but hopes to expand in the future.

“The Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program is very close to our hearts – we wanted our community to know that we heard them, and continue to listen and innovate based on their needs and wants,” Zumbo said. “Customer service is our number one goal, and we’re endlessly committed to ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and confident in their own shoe or shoes.”