Trump-Endorsed Dr. Ronny Jackson Wins Republican Runoff in Texas-13

Former White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson is one step closer to returning to Washington, DC, after winning the primary runoff election in the 13th congressional district in Texas on Tuesday.

Dr. Ronny Jackson defeated Josh Winegarner, 56 percent to 44 percent, News Channel 10 reported, calling the race with 90 percent of precincts reporting.

“I’m excited to move on to the next phase of this race,” Jackson told Breitbart News.

“I’m going to be laser focused on defeating the Democrats and helping President Trump by lending my assistance to Republican candidates across the country and up and down the ballot,” he said.

“I’m honored to be the Republican nominee for Texas’ 13th Congressional District and I’m excited to get to work for the people of this district.”

Texas-13, which includes Amarillo and the panhandle, is a heavily Republican district. In 2018, incumbent Rep. Mac Thornberry (R) won with 81.5 percent of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

Jackson was endorsed by Trump, while Winegarner was supported by Thornberry. Trump appeared in a tele-town hall on behalf of Jackson on Monday evening in a last-minute get-out-the-vote effort.

Jackson will face Democrat opponent Gus Trujillo in November.

