At Least 13 Shot as Fight Breaks Out in Peoria Illinois

At least 13 people were shot, and two left with serious injuries, just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning in Peoria, Illinois.

NBC 5 reported that a fight occurred “near the intersection of Water Street and Hamilton Street.”

ABC News reported that those fighting were part of a “crowd of nearly 200 people.” Gunshots rang out during the fight.

When police responded they found “an adult male who was shot in the neck and a female who was shot in the back.”

Eleven others went to hospitals to have shooting wounds treated as well.

Illinois requires that all would-be gun owners acquire a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card from the state before being allowed to buy a gun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.