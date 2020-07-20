Chuck Schumer Threatens to Block Coronavirus Aid for Leftist Carveouts

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote a letter to Senate Democrats, noting that they could block a future coronavirus bill if it does not contain sufficient leftist carveouts.

Schumer wrote a “Dear Colleague” letter to Senate Democrats, urging them to remain united as President Donald Trump and congressional leaders continue to negotiate a future coronavirus bill.

In the letter, Schumer noted that they worked to block Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) original version of the phase three coronavirus package known as the CARES Act. He contended that their opposition to the bill made “significant improvements” to the legislation, and threatened that Democrats may block a future Senate Republican coronavirus bill in the future.

Schumer wrote:

During the debate over the CARES Act, it was our unity against a partisan, Republican first draft that allowed for significant improvements to be made—improvements that have benefited millions upon millions of Americans. I hope we will not have to repeat that process. But we will stand together again if we must.

Schumer previously proposed legislation that would work with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) $3 trillion, 1,815-page HEROES Act; Schumer’s bill would address “systemic racism and historic underinvestment in communities of color.”

Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle this week that if Republicans want to hold the White House, they cannot “cave” to Democrats on the next coronavirus bill.

Ortiz emphasized that Republicans need to pursue policies that would get Americans back to work and lower the unemployment rate.

“I believe the unemployment rate is going to be one of the most significant visible numbers that your average consumers are going to look at and determine who they’re going to vote for,” Ortiz said.

“If they want to hold the White House, they cannot cave on the extension of the unemployment benefits,” he said.