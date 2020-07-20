President Donald Trump on Monday said he would resume coronavirus press briefings to address the flare-ups of coronavirus cases across the country.

“We have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places,” Trump said but noted that the pandemic was “flaring up all over the place” in different parts of the world.

Trump spoke to reporters after meeting with congressional Republican leaders to discuss government assistance for the struggle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The president said he would likely do a briefing at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a time slot he previously used at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had very successful briefings. I was doing them. We had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching; in the history of cable television, there’s never been anything like it,” Trump said. “We were doing very well.”

Trump said there was a lot of positive news to share about the development of a coronavirus vaccine and therapeutics to help treat patients.

“I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public, as to where we are with the vaccines and the therapeutics,” Trump said.

Trump expressed optimism that pharmaceutical companies were rapidly developing additional treatments for the virus.

“It’s something that I really feel certain, I guess you can never be totally certain, but pretty damn certain that they’re going to have the vaccine. They’re going to have therapeutics, and that’s going to take place very shortly,” he said.

Trump appeared frustrated that the news focused on new cases of the virus in the United States, without noting that there were flare-ups all over the world.

“This is happening all over the world, not just the United States, and it’s a tough one,” he said. Very tough, very sad when you see the death.”

Trump again blamed China for failing to contain the virus, which he described as the “China virus” and “the China plague.”

“It came from China. They could have stopped it; they didn’t,” Trump said. “They stopped it from going into China but they didn’t stop it from the rest of the world.”