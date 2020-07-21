Charles Hurt: Remember John Lewis, Remember Selma

Remember John Lewis. Remember Selma.

Last week America lost one of the great lions of the civil rights movement. Few people alive today did more to bend the arc of history toward justice than Rep. John Lewis.

Born to poor sharecroppers in rural, segregated Alabama, Mr. Lewis — a quiet, modest and unfailingly mannerly gentleman — was fiercely peaceful. On a personal, human-to-human level, few people were more deeply beloved in the halls of Congress than Mr. Lewis during his 33 years representing the people of Georgia.

Like his rolling Southern accent, Mr. Lewis never surrendered his kind and peaceful demeanor. Yet about things that mattered, he had an unbending iron will. Mr. Lewis was living proof of the power of a gentle soul.

The violent, self-serving, nasty mobs burning and looting American cities today have no concept of the Herculean strength bound up inside such a quiet man of profound principle. Perhaps if the looters actually cared about the people Mr. Lewis fought for his entire life or cared about actual progress, they might have studied his life, his ways and his success.