Watch: President Trump Returns to the White House Coronavirus Briefing

President Donald Trump on Tuesday restarted the White House coronavirus press briefings to inform the public about the efforts to contain the virus.

“We have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places,” Trump said on Monday, noting that the pandemic was also “flaring up all over the place” in different parts of the world.

The president said that the briefings, which received record ratings on cable news, would help inform the American public about the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

“I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public, as to where we are with the vaccines and the therapeutics,” Trump said.