An illegal alien was reportedly shielded from deportation by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program before he allegedly killed three retired officers this month.

Ivan Robles Navejas, a 28-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged by the Kerr County, Texas Sheriff’s Office on six counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and three counts of intoxicated vehicular manslaughter.

According to police, Navejas was driving drunk when he crashed into members of the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club — made up of active duty service members, law enforcement officers, and retired officers.

The three men killed in the crash were:

48-year-old retired officer Joseph “GT” Paglia of Chicago

74-year-old retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerry “Wings” Harbour of Houston

20-something retired U.S. Army officer Michael “Psycho” White of Chicago

In a statement to Conservative Review’s Daniel Horowitz, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed that Navejas had been protected from deportation by Obama’s DACA program — which has allowed nearly 800,000 illegal aliens to remain in the U.S.

“Navejas also had Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) from 2013 through 2015, which has since expired,” an ICE official told Horowitz. “His conditional permanent resident status expired in January 2019, and he is now subject to removal.”

Navejas’s DACA protection meant that despite his arrests in 2013 for evading arrest and a drunk driving arrest in 2016, the criminal accusations were not enough to kick him off the federal program.

Subsequently, Navejas had not been deported despite run-ins with law enforcement.

At the time of the fatal crash, Navejas had been out on bail for a 2018 case in which he allegedly hit a man with his truck — pinning him up against his truck and another vehicle — before biting his ear off and biting his back.

For that incident, Navejas was detained on a $65,000 bail. He posted that bail and had been out awaiting trial at the time of the crash that killed Paglia, Harbour, and White.

Currently, Navejas is in Kerr County Jail on $500,000 bail.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 recipients of the program have been kicked off because they were found to either be criminals or gang members.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.