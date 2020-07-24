A majority of Florida voters believe it would be unsafe to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday — the same day President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the event.

The survey, taken July 16-20 among 924 self-identified registered voters across the state of Florida, found that the majority believe it would be unsafe to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the Sunshine State.

“Do you think it will be safe or unsafe to hold the Republican national convention in Jacksonville, Florida in August?” the survey asked.

Roughly one-third, or 34 percent, said it would be “safe,” while 62 percent said it would be “unsafe.” The responses were sharply divided on party lines. The majority of Republicans, 69 percent, said it would be “safe,” with slightly over a quarter, or 26 percent, deeming it “unsafe.” Eighty-nine percent of Democrats said it would be “unsafe,” with just eight percent considering it “safe.” Independent voters tended to side with Democrats. Sixty-six percent said holding the convention would be “unsafe.” Only 29 percent said it would be “safe.”

Trump announced the cancellation of the convention during Thursday’s press conference.

“To have a big convention, it’s just not right,” the president stated, attributing the decision to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

“I just felt that it was wrong to have people to got to a hot spot,” Trump explained.

“We won’t do a big, crowded convention per se,” he continued. “It’s just not the right time for that. I care deeply about the people in Florida, and everywhere else, frankly, in this country, and people in the world.”

“We have to be vigilant, we have to be careful, and we have to set an example,” he added.

The state had reported cumulative 402,312 cases and 5,653 Florida resident deaths as of Friday morning.