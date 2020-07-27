Democrat Nadler: Weeks of Violent Protests in Portland ‘a Myth’

Penny Starr

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called the violent riots, which have destroyed property and injured numerous law enforcement officers, “a myth” on Sunday

“It is true. There’s violence across the whole country,” reporter Austen Fleccas said to Nadler. “Do you disavow the violence from Antifa that’s happening in Portland right now? There’s riots—”

“That’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington, DC,” Nadler said.

This is diametrically opposed to what the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) assessment of the situation in Portland.

“The violent situation Portland has witnessed for the past eight weeks continues with violent anarchists rioting on the streets as federal law enforcement officers work diligently and honorably to enforce federal law, defend federal property, and protect the lives of their fellow officers,” DHS said in a statement issued on Sunday. “As federal officers left the courthouse to respond to attacks on the fence, just like on previous nights they were met by rioters with hard projectiles, mortar style fireworks and lasers that can cause permanent blindness. Over the previous 24 hours, such assaults have resulted in at least 14 federal officers injured.”

