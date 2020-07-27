National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Tests Positive for Covid-19

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs cited “people familiar” with O’Brien’s health, who said he contracted the virus after a family event.

O’Brien was last photographed with Trump during a trip to Florida on July 10.

Afterward, O’Brien traveled to France and met with fellow National Security advisors in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

O’Brien is the highest-ranking official that has had a known positive case of the virus.

President Trump is tested daily for the virus and people who meet with him are also regularly tested beforehand.