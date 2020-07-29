Jim Jordan Cites Censorship of Breitbart News as One Reason Big Tech ‘Is Out to Get Conservatives’

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during an antitrust hearing on Wednesday that big tech companies are “out to get conservatives,” citing Google purging Breitbart News from its search results.

Jordan delivered his opening statement during the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust hearing regarding Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google’s dominance on the Internet. The Ohio conservative listed several instances in which big tech companies censor conservatives, including Breitbart News.

He said:

I’ll just cut to the chase: Big tech is out to get conservatives. That’s not a suspicion. That’s not a hunch. That’s a fact. July 20, 2020, Google removes the homepages of Breitbart and The Daily Caller. Just last night we learned that Google has censored Breitbart so much that traffic has declined 99 percent. June 16, 2020, Google threatens to demonitize and ban The Federalist.

Jordan cited Breitbart News’s Allum Bokhari, who wrote on Tuesday that Google purged Breitbart News from its search results and that Google had diminished Breitbart News search visibility by 99.7 percent.

Jordan then cited several other instances in which big tech companies have suppressed conservatives.

“June 29, 2020, Amazon bans President Trump’s account on Twitch after he raises concerns about defunding the police,” he said.

Jordan added, “Amazon bans a burn critical of the lockdown written by a conservative commentator.”

“May 27, 2020, Amazon Smile won’t let you give to the Family Research Council and the Alliance Defense Fund, but you can give to Planned Parenthood,” he said.

Jordan also said that “former Facebook employees admit Facebook routinely suppresses conservative views.”

Jordan also said that these companies have too much influence over how Americans receive information, which could influence how Americans could vote in the 2020 elections.

“We’re 97 days before an election, and the power as the previous chairman and ranking member have said, the power these companies have to impact what happens during an election, what American citizens get to see prior to their voting, is pretty darn important,” he said.