Rioters in Portland, Oregon, have expressed their hopes of tearing down “the system” and, ultimately, building a new one based on extreme socialist ideologies.

Documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz spoke to some of the demonstrators. Many expressed their aim to encourage a societal breakdown and a radical reformation.

In a tweet sharing the footage, Horowitz wrote:

The media will have you believe that the Portland protests are peaceful….spoiler alert…they are not.

I go inside the Portland riots. The media will have you believe that the Portland protests are peaceful….spoiler alert…they are not. pic.twitter.com/vAiYsJxq5c — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) July 27, 2020

Demonstrators have been violently protesting outside Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse for weeks and have vandalized and attempted to set the building on fire.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, at least three federal officers responding to the chaos may have permanent eye damage after demonstrators directed lasers at their eyes.

As reported, the nationwide push led by Black Lives Matter to defund the police is part of a larger radical agenda spelled out in the group’s own manifesto which openly seeks no less than a revolution to topple the U.S. capitalist system and its replacement with a socialist-style government replete with universal income, collective ownership, and redistribution of wealth.

In a pair of tweets posted on Monday night, President Donald Trump hammered the media for portraying the protesters as “wonderful, sweet, and innocent.”

Instead, Trump referred to them as “sick and deranged” anarchists and agitators while warning that if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the November election, cities will burn and descend into absolute chaos.

….would destroy our American cities, and worse, if Sleepy Joe Biden, the puppet of the Left, ever won. Markets would crash and cities would burn. Our Country would suffer like never before. We will beat the Virus, soon, and go on to the Golden Age – better than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2020

