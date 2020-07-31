Teachers union president Rhonda “Randi” Weingarten is demanding students remain home in the fall, but she inadvertently demonstrated the pitfalls of virtual communication during a livestream with Joe Biden on Thursday.

Weingarten, the American Federation of Teachers boss who recently floated the idea of holding “safety strikes” to prevent the resumption of in-person learning, grinned broadly as a delay caused Weingarten, Biden, and the union member to step on each other’s words.

"Never mind… I'll be quiet" says Joe Biden after repeatedly failing to communicate with zoom meeting attendee & having zoom technology explained to him… awkward! pic.twitter.com/x7mibAJJBp — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 30, 2020

As the woman began reading her question, Weingarten jumped in, “Priscilla, the Vice President — can you hear the Vice President? He just said hi.”

“She didn’t hear me but that’s okay,” Biden said, talking over the woman.

“That’s good,” Weingarten said, shifting in her chair and letting out an uncomfortable chuckle.

“Where are you speaking to me from?” Biden asked. “Where are you now?”

“I am at” she began answering before Biden stepped on her answer, saying, “Where are you now speaking to me? I mean where? Where’s home?”

Weingarten maintained a grin.

“In Brooklyn, New York,” she answered, as Biden immediately said, “Never mind.”

“Yeah, Brooklyn, she said,” Weingarten added.

“Alright, that’s alright, okay,” a satisfied Biden responded, leaning back in his basement studio chair.

After the failed attempt at banter, Weingarten changed gears.

“I … what happens is the timing of the Zoom sometimes gets, you know, it — there’s a little lag,” she explained to the presidential candidate.

As the woman began to ask her question, Biden stepped on her again, saying, “I’ll be quiet and hear the question now.”

“Just as we have done with our healthcare workers, we will fight on all fronts for the safety of our students and their educators,” Weingarten said this week.

“But if the authorities don’t get it right, and they don’t protect the safety and health of those we represent and those we serve, nothing is off the table — not advocacy or protests, negotiations, grievances or lawsuits, or, if necessary as a last resort, safety strikes.”

Weingarten claimed “many” teachers are “quitting, retiring, or writing their wills.”

