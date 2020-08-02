Dan Bongino Warns ‘Biden’s Cognitive Decline Is Rapidly Worsening’

Conservative pundit and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino declared Sunday morning that former Vice President Joe Biden is suffering a rapid “cognitive decline” — and he suggested that his sources were “close to the situation.”

Biden’s mental acuity has been a frequent theme of discussion, primarily among conservatives — though Democrats have also acknowledged potential problems, on occasion.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, Bongino wrote:

Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon.

At the Democratic Party presidential debate in Houston, Texas, last September, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro brought up the issue of Biden’s mental decline on the debate stage: “Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” he said, after Biden claimed he had not said that people would have to “buy in” to his health care plan (Castro was correct).

Though Castro later told Breitbart News that he had not meant his remark in precisely that way, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) seemed to echo his criticisms of Biden in post-debate interviews, saying he did not know whether the former vice president had the stamina to run a fully competitive presidential campaign.

President Trump has referred to Biden throughout the campaign as “Sleepy Joe Biden.”

