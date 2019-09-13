Booker: ‘We Need Someone Who Can Energize’ and ‘Unify This Country’

Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was asked to weigh in on Julián Castro questioning former Vice President Joe Biden’s memory at the Democratic debate the night before.

Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire asked Booker on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” if he thinks Biden has the ability to “withstand the rigors” of running a campaign and being president.

Booker refused to say if Biden had the mental and physical ability to run, but said he does not feel Biden is the best for the job or else he himself would not be in the race.

“If I felt he was the best person for the job, I wouldn’t be on the debate stage, I wouldn’t be in this campaign,” Booker told Lemire.

“This is a moment in America where we really need someone who can just more than beat Donald Trump, but I know that’s the number one thing voters want. But to me, beating Donald Trump is the floor, it’s not the ceiling. We need someone who can energize and ignite this nation — unify this country.”

Lemire pressed Booker on the Biden question, but Booker would only say that was something for voters to decide.

