Michigan voters head to the polls on Tuesday, and Carmelita Greco is vying to take on Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D) in a district Donald Trump won in 2016.

Greco told The Kyle Olson Show she is concerned about the direction in which the country is heading.

“I’m a mother of three, and I don’t want my kids to grow up in a socialist America that will affect their freedoms,” she said.

She said she believes the coronavirus-related lockdowns are an example of the government controlling our “daily activities.”

Greco said children are only getting half the story when it comes to socialism. She said young people are told they can have education for free but then the government oppresses businesses.

She disputed a charge made by one of her rivals, Eric Esshaki, who sent out a mailer accusing her of being a “fake Republican” and anti-Trump.

“This is why good people don’t run: it’s lies and manipulation that other candidates put out,” Greco said.

“I voted for President Trump in 2016,” she added.

Greco praised the Trump tax cut and said the president has been “a strong” voice for families and pro-life positions and “a champion” for religious freedom.

She said if she was in Congress, she would introduce a “freedom bill,” which would be opposed to mandatory vaccines and masks.

When asked about Congress’s role in regulating tech companies, Greco said, “I believe any publicly-traded company should make sure that they’re not censoring free speech.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.