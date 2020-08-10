Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said a homeowner who shot and killed 55-year-old Ronald Fleet Saturday afternoon was “utilizing” his Second Amendment right.

Fox News reports that Fleet’s estranged wife is a member of the homeowner’s family. The homeowner was “supporting [the wife] during the litigation” for divorcing Fleet.

Nocco indicate that Fleet apparently became angry and went to the home armed, trying to make entry. He allegedly kicked the door then fired a .380 pistol at the homeowner. The homeowner returned fire.

WTSP 10 reports that Fleet allegedly charged into the home thereafter, at which time the homeowner shot him dead.

Fox 13 reports that Sheriff Nocco responded to the incident by saying, “Any loss of life is tragic, but the victim was utilizing his Second Amendment right to protect himself and his family from the fear of Ronald who was carrying a gun and kicking in the door. I can’t imagine the fear they were going through.”

WFLA reported that Fleet had a prior arrest for domestic battery.

