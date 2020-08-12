Progressives Sour at Kamala Harris: ‘The Contempt for the Base Is, Wow’

Hannah Bleau

Members of the far-left soured at Joe Biden’s (D) selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, expressing disappointment establishment Democrats did not heed the calls of progressives, many of whom supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during the primary race.

While Harris attempted to brand herself as a moderate during her presidential campaign, her record proves the label is inaccurate. Despite that, Harris is failing to resonate with many progressive voters, particularly given her controversial prosecutorial record.

MSNBC reported Biden’s selection has left many young Democrats disappointed:

“We are in the midst of the largest protest movement in American history, the subject of which is excessive policing, and the Democratic Party chose a ‘top cop’ and the author of the Joe Biden crime bill to save us from Trump,” Briahna Joy Gray, former national press secretary for Sanders, said.

“The contempt for the base is, wow,” she added:

Jordan Chariton of the progressive media company Status Coup appeared to hold the same sentiments, stating Biden gave the “middle finger to progressives, #BlackLivesMatter protesters, and black voters under the age of 50”:

More:

The Trump campaign has since dismissed Harris as a “phony.” On Tuesday, President Trump reminded the public of her behavior during the contentious hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh

“That was a horrible event,” Trump said. “I thought it was terrible for her, I thought it was terrible for our nation. She was the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful than anybody in the U.S. Senate.”

He also noted Harris was “nasty” to Biden during the primary race.

“She was probably nastier than even Pochahontas to Joe Biden,” Trump said. “It’s hard to pick someone that’s so disrespectful.”

Despite the disappointment from young progressives, Biden’s endorsement earned praise from establishment Democrats, including the Clintons and former President Barack Obama, who said Biden “nailed” the decision.

