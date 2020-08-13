The theme for the 2020 Republican National Convention will be “Honoring the Great American Story” and is set to highlight America’s “greatness, opportunity, and President Donald Trump’s bold leadership,” according to Fox News.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that President Trump’s campaign had several calls with Republican members of Congress on Thursday as they previewed themes. The source also said the GOP convention’s theme for this year is in “stark contrast to the doom and gloom message we expect to hear from career politicians at the DNC convention.”

The first day of the convention, which falls on Monday August 24, will detail “the Land of Promise.” Tuesday will focus on the “Land of Opportunity.” Wednesday will highlight the “Land of Heroes.” and on Thursday speakers will discuss the “Land of Greatness.”

In addition to being told the theme of this year’s convention, Fox News also learned that Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) will speak at the convention, along with Tanya Weinreis, PPP loan recipient and owner of Mountain Mudd Espresso in Montana, a “local espresso drive-thru business with 12 kiosks and about 50 employees.”

Other speakers at this year’s convention include Sergeant of the St. Louis Metro Police Department, Ann Dorn, and the wife of slain retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who lost his life while attempting to protect a pawn shop during a violent spree of looting across St. Louis.

President Trump is scheduled to speak from a remote location at the convention on August 27, after Republican delegates in Raleigh, North Carolina, officially nominate him for president in 2020.

President Trump has also stated that he is weighing his options on where to speak from.

“We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations – The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C.,” Trump wrote on Twitter earlier this week.