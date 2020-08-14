The Biden campaign has raised $48 million in the 48 hours following Joe Biden’s (D) announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, Reuters reported on Thursday.

After weeks of speculation, Biden formally announced Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, describing her as a “fearless fighter for the little guy” and “one of the country’s finest public servants.” While the choice drew ire from some on the far-left who contend that the Democrat establishment continues to snub that faction of the party, many establishment Democrats expressed joy and demonstrated support.

In the 48 hours following the announcement, the Biden campaign hauled in $48 million in donations, according to a campaign spokesperson. That represents more than one-third of what the Biden campaign and Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised for the entire month of July.

Harris has demonstrated the ability to haul in big money for the Biden campaign, hosting massive fundraisers for the presidential hopeful prior to formally landing her role as his running mate. She previously raised more than $5 million for Biden, according to Politico.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee (RNC) outraised Team Biden and the DNC in July, $165 million to Biden’s $140 million. Trump’s joint fundraising team has touted a massive war chest of over $300 million. Biden and the Democrats do not fall far behind, having $294 million cash-on-hand:

Your support is fueling the largest grassroots army in GOP history. Unlike Biden, we already have 1.8M volunteers making millions of calls and door knocks every week to re-elect @realDonaldTrump and Republicans. …and the enthusiasm is only growing! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 6, 2020

While Biden’s choice of Harris continues to draw mixed reviews, the presidential hopeful continues to praise his running mate, stating that he chose her, in part, because she is “ready to lead on day one.”