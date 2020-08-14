Black Lives Matter activists stormed a Seattle neighborhood on Thursday, harassing residents and demanding that they “get the f*** out” and “give black people back their homes” as reparations.

According to video livestreamed by ConcreteReporting.com, dozens of activists marched through a residential area pounding drums, flashing lights on windows, yelling through loudspeakers, and demanding that residents give up their homes.

“Get the f*** out so we can come back!” one activist yelled. “All y’all white motherf***ers get the f*** out of our neighborhoods so we can come back!”

“Get the f*** out and give us our sh** back!,” he yelled. “Reparations baby!”

Another yelled, “Pay the fee! Open your purse!”

“Get out of our neighborhood! Pay the fee! Open your purse!” to residents of the neighborhood #Seattle pic.twitter.com/j1QKSh8NFg — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020

Another video from the livestream showed an activist standing outside a home, yelling, “Do you know that you are living in an historically black neighborhood right now? Do you know that before your white a** came here it was all black people?”

“You all living on black people land,” he added.

Black Lives Matter mob demands White people move out of neighborhood and give their homes to black people. pic.twitter.com/K2ywb899zS — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 14, 2020

Another activist yelled, “Open your wallet! … . Give us your house. Give black people back their homes. You’re sitting there comfortably. Comfortable as f***. … You’re sitting up there having a good time with your white friends!”

Another chimed in:

Hey you work for Amazon, don’t you? Because the majority of the people that live in the Central District work for Amazon because it’s an easier commute to [work]. Well guess what? The guy you work for is part of the f***ing problem too. So, let’s not act like, you are just oblivious to the sh** because you knew about it all along and you’re okay with it. But guess what? We’re not and we’re bringing it to your front f***ing door. So what the f*** do you plan to do about it?

Thursday’s protest in the residential area continued a tactic of BLM activists that has also been seen in Portland and Washington, D.C. in recent days. Activists have long visited officials’ homes, but it appears they are now targeting regular citizens.

