Michigan Rejects 846 Mailed Ballots ‘Because the Voter Was Dead’

Michigan clerks rejected 10,694 mailed ballots during the August 4 primary.

Of those, 846 ballots were not accepted “because the voter was dead,” the Detroit News reported.

Further, 2,225 ballots were denied because there was no voter signature on the envelope, and 1,111 votes were discarded because the voter moved to a new address after submitting the ballot. The state claimed the dead voters died between the time they submitted the ballot and when it was counted.

Michigan’s largest city, Detroit, received 820 ballots that were ultimately rejected, according to the paper.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is demanding the legislature pass a bill requiring city and township clerks to call voters who have obvious flaws with their ballot, such as a missing signature.

“With turnout and absentee ballot numbers expected to double or even triple in November, we could be looking at tens of thousands of Michigan citizens disenfranchised if the legislature again fails to act,” she said.

Meanwhile, more than 223,000 ballots were “undeliverable” in Clark County, Nevada, the Review-Journal reported.

The state opted for an all-mail election and “Clark County mailed ballots to all — not just active — voters, in part because of legal pressure from state and national Democrats,” according to the paper.

Clark County mailed 1,325,934 ballots, and nearly as many were undeliverable as returned: 223,469 and 305,000, respectively.

The Review-Journal noted 58 percent of the undeliverable ballots “belonged to inactive voters.”

“According to county records, 92,337 of the undeliverable ballots belonged to Democrats, 53,129 came from Republicans and 78,003 were identified as nonpartisan or third party,” the outlet reported.

In April, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) estimated 28 million mail ballots “went missing” over the last decade.

“Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe. Over the recent decade, there were 28 million missing and misdirected ballots,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said.

“These represent 28 million opportunities for someone to cheat. Absentee ballot fraud is the most common, the most expensive, to investigate, and can never be reversed after an election. The status quo was already bad for mail balloting. The proposed emergency fix is worse.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on weekends. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full episodes at iHeartRADIO. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.