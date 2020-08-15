Mike Pence Joins Job Creators Network Small Business Call and Celebrates 9.3 Million Jobs Gain

Job Creators network, one of the country’s largest pro-jobs organizations, hosted a call with Vice President Mike Pence and small business owners on Friday and discussed the Trump administration’s multifaceted efforts to support small businesses across the country, tackle the coronavirus pandemic, expand healthcare, and revitalize the economy.

“In the last three months, we’ve gained 9.3 million jobs – more than during the entire Obama Administration. That’s a credit to America’s job creators and entrepreneurs. You are reopening your businesses, while putting the health of your employees and customers first,” Pence said during the call. “JCN has been – and continues to be – a leading voice on the imperative of reopening the economy. JCN was a leading voice on Capitol Hill for the PPP negotiations. Your organization has brought together thousands of job creators who employ millions.”

“We’re going to get through this pandemic together. As the President has repeatedly said, ‘We’re going to bring this economy back bigger and better than ever before,'” Pence continued.

While the U.S. economy continues to show signs of a faster, stronger recovery amid the pandemic, small businesses are optimistic about the future but still need support.

“We appreciate Vice President Pence taking time from his busy schedule to have a dialogue with JCN’s small business owners. The Trump Administration has been – and continues to do – an incredible job supporting our small business community,” said Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO. “Their tax cuts and regulatory reforms kicked off the greatest economic boom in history. And then, when the pandemic struck, they came to the rescue again – starting with the Paycheck Protection Program, which saved 51 million jobs, and continuing with the recent executive order suspending the payroll tax.”

“The President promised a ‘V-shaped’ recovery, and he is delivering,” Ortiz said. “JCN will continue working closely with the Administration to keep America moving in the right direction. We are grateful to the President, the Vice President, and all the members of their team.”

Former HHS Secretary and JCN Senior Healthcare Fellow Dr. Tom Price also joined Friday’s call and took the opportunity to brief Vice President Mike Prince on the Job Creators Network Foundation’s “Healthcare for You” initiative, which has been endorsed by seven Republican Governors.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.