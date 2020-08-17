Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters in Portland targeted, beat, or robbed multiple passersby, including a trans woman on Sunday evening, according to multiple videos posted to social media.

A young white woman was chased down the street in downtown Portland, crying out, “We didn’t do anything! … . We were just walking down the street and they just started attacking us!” After a man on a scooter showed up, she started running, according to video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo.

“We’re just walking down the street. Leave us alone!” Footage from tonight in Portland showing people from the BLM protest walking around downtown appearing to assault more random white people. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/Pmm7jfawDP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

BLM and Antifa rioters also attacked an older white woman, who was leaning against a truck and trying to protect herself.

The white male driver of the truck, which was stopped at the time, then tried to drive away and crashed his truck. The rioters followed him, and when he exited his truck, they forced him to sit on the ground and beat him unconscious.

Last night in @tedwheeler’s Portland: ANTIFA and BLM rioters assault an elderly woman for no reason. This happens every night in Portland, if the mainstream media would just cover this once the mayor would be forced to take action, but they are pretending it’s not happening. pic.twitter.com/ch2gdKToyN — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 17, 2020

The same rioters who beat the truck driver also beat and robbed a trans woman that same night.

I’m pretty sure Portland rioters just beat up a white trans woman. Who will they stand up for? Who is more important in their identify olympics? pic.twitter.com/YUjyIjm5WS — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) August 17, 2020

They first targeted a white man, pushing him as he walked in front of them. A white trans woman appeared to try to stand up for the man, causing the rioters to target her.

Rioters stole the trans woman’s longboard and cell phone. When an older black man carrying a knife scolded the rioters, one threatened him, telling him he would “find out” what was in his bag.

“We out here for black lives matter, fuck these white cunts” BLM rioters in Portland threaten to beat man who chastises them for assaulting and robbing a suicidal trans woman in downtown. #PortlandRiots Video by @livesmattershow. pic.twitter.com/5ivhejgBGr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, journalist Drew Hernandez filmed a BLM rally where the speaker urged attendees to resort to violence.

“We are at war, are you guys ready? Are you ready to jump on this battlefield for justice?” she shouted into a loudspeaker.

BLM publicly declared war last night in downtown Portland before taking to the streets to rob, physically assault people and nearly execute a man “We are at war, are you guys ready?!” pic.twitter.com/1wnEtTxWaL — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

In another video, she is heard threatening police.

“We getting ready to get armored up around here,” she shouted. “You gonna need more than a flash-bang to f**k with us.” She went on:

I will continue with my mission by any means necessary. I will continue my mission for justice to hold police accountable for murders and murdering our people by any means necessary. And I’m sure we all know what any means necessary is and how it can go.

Watch this to the end to see the type of hate preaching by BLM that is used to radicalize people to violence. This was recorded by @livesmattershow a few hours before some BLM protesters went around downtown Portland beating & robbing numerous people. pic.twitter.com/OnpCHPgBSq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

