Police Kill Man Who Allegedly Shot at Them in Texas Walmart

Police in Weslaco, Texas, killed a man dressed in black who allegedly pointed a gun at them inside a Walmart store.

Everything Lubbock reports that the man allegedly entered the Walmart carrying a rifle and got into a “confrontation” with a customer.

Following the confrontation with the customer, the armed man allegedly headed to the back of the store where he was met by police and ordered to drop the rifle.

The man put the rifle down only to pull out a handgun, which he allegedly pointed at police.

Officers believed the man was having mental trouble, so they tried to talk him through the situation but he allegedly fired at them. The officers returned fire, killing the man.

Texas Public Radio reported that the Walmart was evacuated at some point between the time the armed man entered the store and the moment he was shot dead by police.

On September 3, 2019, Breitbart News reported Walmart’s announcement of a ban on open carry firearms in its stores. The ban included law-abiding citizens who openly carry handguns for self-defense in states and localities where such carry is legal.

