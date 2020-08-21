Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced to reporters Friday that he will not support President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts in November.

Scott claimed he had “not decided” whom to vote for in the presidential election, saying he would “consider” Joe Biden.

“I won’t be voting for President Trump,” Scott said. “I have not decided at this point whether to cast a vote for former Vice President Biden, but it’s something that I would consider.”

Earlier this year, Scott issued strong criticism of President Trump, saying he abuses power and claiming he “should not be in office.” He also supported impeachment efforts against the president.

Scott has also stated that he is “not a supporter” of Trump and did not vote for him in the 2016 presidential election.

“I think it’s for the voters to decide in November whether he should continue in that role,” Scott said in February.