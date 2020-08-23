Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd commented on the Saturday death of an alleged home intruder by warning, “You just can’t break into people’s homes.”

WTSP reports the two couples–boyfriends and their girlfriends–went out Friday night, and returned to one of the couple’s homes around 4 a.m. Saturday. Shortly thereafter one of the couples got into an argument and the boyfriends left, but one of the boyfriends allegedly changed his mind and returned and attempted to make entry into the home.

When he was refused entry he allegedly armed himself with a tire tool and began forcing his way inside.

Sheriff Judd said the man ran up to a bedroom window and warned he would break the window if his girlfriend refused to come out.

The girlfriend refused to exit the home, so the man allegedly broke a window. The female owner then fired, killing the man.

Judd said, “It appears that the shooter was perfectly legal to defend her home from a burglar.” He said the male with the tire iron “made a bad choice, and it’s the last bad choice he’ll make.”

