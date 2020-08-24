Democrats are gradually losing their edge in overall party affiliation as Republicans close the gap to a single-digit advantage, a Gallup survey released Monday revealed.

Democrats held a double-digit lead over Republicans in overall party affiliation in June — 50 percent to 39 percent. Over the past two months, their advantage has narrowed, leading Republicans by just six percentage points, or 48 percent to 42 percent.

Republicans held a two-point advantage in January, but lost their footing in the following months, officially losing their advantage in March and reaching a double-digit gap, favoring Democrats, in June. However, the current trend appears to be in the Republicans’ favor.

Gallup reported:

The results are based on monthly averages of Gallup’s U.S. polling in 2020, including multiple surveys in January, February, March, April and June. The August figures were collected before last week’s Democratic National Convention and do not reflect the possible impact of that convention on Americans’ party preferences. Since June, the percentage of Americans who identify as Democrats or say they are independents who lean to the Democratic Party has fallen two points, from 50% to 48%. Meanwhile, Republican Party identification and leaning is up three points, from 39% to 42%.

In the month leading up to the 2016 election, Democrats held a three-point advantage in party affiliation.

Earlier this month, Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that the GOP had 1.8 million volunteers “making millions of calls and door knocks every week to re-elect @realDonaldTrump and Republicans.”

Additionally, the RNC raised $165 million in July — $25 million more than Joe Biden (D) and the Democrats — and reported over $300 million cash on hand:

Massive month of fundraising for @realDonaldTrump & RNC: 🔥 $165M+ raised in July (beating Biden/DNC by $25M!) 🔥 $300M+ cash on hand 🔥 $1.1B+ raised this cycle Thank you to all our supporters who donated!! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 5, 2020

The GOP intends to contrast last week’s Democratic National Convention, which critics note was full of doom and gloom, by highlighting the greatness of America throughout the week of their convention. Monday’s theme is “A Land of Promise” and will feature speakers including House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Charlie Kirk, among others.