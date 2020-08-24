Former Lincoln Project adviser George Conway teared up as he recalled a racist incident against his mother, using the story to slam President Donald Trump as both “evil” and “racist.”

“My mother came from the Philippines. She came to the United States in the late 1950s. So I’m half Filipino, and the other half is some mixture of Irish, Scottish – you know, I’m classic American mutt,” Conway begins in a clip of the upcoming documentary #Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump. “I think of myself as an American. I just assume people aren’t racist. And I tend to forget that, well, some people are. And that’s sort of the lesson with Trump is. I just gave him the benefit of the doubt.”

“But what he said about those members of Congress,” the attorney said of the president’s remarks about “Squad” members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), in which he urged them to return to the “crime infested places from which they came” — “it brought back that memory of the one time I really remember, wow, there really are people like that here.”

Conway continued: “I was with my mother when I was a teenager in a parking lot in Massachusetts and somebody said to her, ‘go back to your country.’ It came home to me then. This man is a racist. He is evil.”

The clip of #Unfit was published by the Daily Beast hours before Conway announced he would be stepping away from the Never Trump Lincoln Project, citing family issues related to his 15-year-old daughter Claudia, who has accused mother and soon-to-be-former White House aide Kellyanne Conway of “physical abuse.”