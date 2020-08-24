Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said during the Republican National Convention on Monday that Democrats spent more time discussing how they “despise” America than focusing on their disastrous policies.

McDaniel charged during her speech that Democrats spent much of last week discussing how much they hate the United States without spelling out their specific solutions for the country. She said that many Democrat proposals would only harm American jobs.

“If you watched the DNC last week, you probably noticed that Democrats spent a lot of time talking about how much they despise our president, but we heard very little about their actual policies — policies that would have been unthinkable a decade ago, policies like banning fossil fuels, eliminating private health insurance, taxpayer-funded health care for people who come here illegally, and defunding the police,” McDaniel said.

“Their argument for Joe Biden boiled down to the fact that they think he’s a nice guy. Well, raising taxes on 82 percent of Americans is not nice. Eliminating ten million good-paying oil and gas jobs is not nice. Policies that force jobs to flee our country or allow abortion up until the point of birth are not nice,” she said.

McDaniel continued:

President Trump and Republicans are fighting for the values that have defined our country from the beginning — liberty, justice, equality — and our convention is going to celebrate everything that makes America the greatest nation on Earth. We are going to share how President Trump’s policies have uplifted Americans of all backgrounds and empowered them to reach their full potential in life. We are going to showcase all that President Trump and Republicans have achieved the past four years and cast an aspirational, forward-looking vision about what we can achieve in the next four.

She added, “Tonight begins a new chapter in the Great American story — a story that has inspired the world for generations and a story where the best is yet to come!”

