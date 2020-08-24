Teenage Kansas House Candidate Drops Out After Winning Primary

After narrowly winning a primary against seven-term incumbent Stan Frownfelter, 19-year-old Aaron Coleman dropped out on Sunday.

Aaron Coleman shocked Democrat leaders with his 14-vote win over political veteran Stan Frownfelter in the race for the District 37 nomination. While Coleman’s ideas proved popular among voters, many were disturbed by his open admission of using blackmail and revenge porn to harass young woman just a few years prior.

Coleman also drew criticism for a mocking response to former Republican lawmaker John Whitmer, in which he asserted he would “giggle” if Whitmer contracted the novel coronavirus and died. Coleman has since apologized for his words and history, claiming he has “grown up a great deal.”

But after the mass public disapproval of these revelations, Coleman has decided to cede his victory by stepping down. “After talking with my family and my supporters, I’ve made the decision to withdraw as the Democratic nominee for HD 37 so I can focus on caring for my family,” Coleman tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Now our party can pick a new nominee.”

Coleman has declined further comment on the matter. Meanwhile, former opponent Frownfelter is attempting to restore his position via write-in campaign, though Democrat leadership has yet to make a final decision on Coleman’s replacement.

Reactions on social media were predictably varied — some jeered at the announcement, while others celebrated. “I mean they could just ship him off to serve on Biden’s campaign staff,” one user replied. “He can bring the Democrat nominee into the 21st century when it comes to being creepy with women.”