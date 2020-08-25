CNN quickly changed an accurate chyron describing the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as “violent” during Monday’s broadcast of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

“8PM Curfew Ordered After Violent Protests Over Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man In Wisconsin,” the screen briefly read during Monday’s broadcast as Blitzer introduced CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, reporting from Kenosha.

“Set the scene for us. Walk us through what you’re learning,” Blitzer said.

The chyron briefly disappeared as Jimenez responded to Blitzer. Seconds later, it reappeared, excluding the word “violent” before “protests.”

“8PM Curfew Ordered After Protests Over Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Man In Wisconsin,” the updated text read:

CNN airs chyron reading "violent protests" for 15 seconds before changing to remove "violent" when reporting on Kenosha pic.twitter.com/GpDA0NmQVh — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 25, 2020

Despite CNN’s modification, its original description accurately conveyed the nature of the protests, which have been dominated by brazen acts of lawlessness. Several videos show buildings and businesses set ablaze in the city. Others show rioters targeting members of the National Guard, hurling various projectiles, including fireworks and bottles, their way:

Battle rages on between the National Guard and Black Lives Matter rioters in front of the courthouse in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/eawsng2irl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

Black Lives Matter rioters launch fireworks at National Guard protesting the courthouse in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/zch330RuBK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2020

The Kenosha protests were sparked by a police-involved shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, whose father said he is paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors do not yet know if it is permanent.

Authorities are asking the public to withhold judgment until an independent investigation of the incident is completed.

Another video surfaced on Monday, showing Blake wrestling with officers prior to the shooting — a scene the original viral video did not show.

Additionally, an eyewitness of the shooting, Raysean White, said police instructed Blake to “drop the knife,” although he did not say he saw one in Blake’s possession.