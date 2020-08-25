Donald Trump: Biden-Harris Will “Obliterate the 2nd Amendment’

During comments early Monday afternoon, President Trump warned Republic National Convention delegates that Democrat candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will “obliterate the 2nd Amendment” if elected.

C-Span reported Trump talking about the Biden-Harris ticket, warning, “They will take your guns away, as sure as you are standing or sitting there.”

He reiterated, “They will take your guns away, either that or obliterate the 2nd Amendment, the right to bear arms.”

On August 11, 2020, Breitbart News reported the Biden-Harris ticket was characterized by extreme gun control. Both Biden and Harris support repealing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which is the law that protects gun manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits.

On February 24, 2020, Biden referenced PLCAA then looked into the camera, as if speaking directly to gun makers, and said, “I’m going to take you down.”

During the campaign for the Democrat nominee, both Biden and Harris voiced support for government-mandated buybacks of commonly owned semiautomatic rifles. And Harris is on record for universal background checks and against allowing 18-20 year-olds to buy rifles of any kind.

ahawkins

Harris also opposes allowing teachers to be armed to defend their students in the event safety measures at school entrances and around the perimeter fail to keep attackers out.

On April 13, 2019, Breitbart News reported Harris tweeting, “We need to give teachers a raise — not guns” Ironically, Harris admitted she owns a gun to keep herself safe just two days prior to pushing to keep teachers unarmed.

And as California Attorney General, it was Harris who worked to make concealed carry permits difficult to get via the “good cause” requirement. Her actions meant law-abiding citizens without a criminal record were still barred from getting a California concealed carry permit unless they could prove why they needed to carry a gun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.