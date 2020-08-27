Dan Scavino: Donald Trump Cannot Be Bullied, Cannot Be Beaten

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, Dan Scavino, spoke personally about his 30-year relationship with President Donald Trump during his Republican Convention speech on Thursday.

“My personal story with Donald Trump, in so many ways, is your story, too,” Scavino said, recalling how he met Trump as a 16-year-old golf caddy.

“He saw potential in me. A spark. The possibility that I could be more, do more, and achieve more than even I thought was possible,” he said.

Scavino acknowledged the sense of wonder he still felt after serving President Trump in the White House and marveled at his ability to fight through the establishment of the political swamp.

“You know the President cannot be bought … you know the President cannot be bullied … you know the President cannot be beaten,” he said.

Scavino said that Donald Trump was a “kind and decent man” despite the media attempts to tear him down. He described the media as a “fog machine” making it difficult for anyone to understand the president’s character.

“I wish you could be at his side with me to see his endless kindness to everyone he meets,” he said.

Scavino pointed to the successes that President Trump achieved despite unprecedented opposition.

“He sees greatness in our country, too,” he said. “And in each of you. He believes the world you dream about at night can be yours.”