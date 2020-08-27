Minneapolis: Over 50 People Arrested After Violent Unrest and Looting

Over 50 people were arrested in Minneapolis following violent unrest and looting, the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department said Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) implemented a curfew, while Gov. Tim Walz (D) activated the Minnesota National Guard after rumors of a police-involved shooting of a black man sparked violence in the city’s downtown core.

The Pioneer Press reports:

Sixty-seven people were booked on probable cause felonies, according to a Minneapolis police spokesman. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said a robust law enforcement presence will continue in the city tonight. “We cannot tolerate this any longer,” he said Thursday. People broke windows and began looting businesses in downtown Minneapolis after a homicide suspect shot himself as police closed in. There were false rumors that officers had shot the man, but police released surveillance video that showed he took his own life.

Videos of the looting, some shared by FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey, show people stealing goods from liquor stores and other nearby businesses.

Godfrey wrote: “Looting in downtown Minneapolis. Haskell’s liquor store and Medical Arts building included. This is all linked to alleged suicide of suspect in earlier homicide. Crowds down here were convinced he was shot by police.”

Looting in downtown Minneapolis. Haskell’s liquor store and Medical Arts building included. This is all linked to alleged suicide of suspect in earlier homicide. Crowds down here were convinced he was shot by police. pic.twitter.com/zaIKUw8IlC — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods. pic.twitter.com/tgUIyoIMvf — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

The city’s curfew will be in effect again Thursday night, according to Frey.