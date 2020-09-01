Alleged Armed Robber Shot Dead by Car Wash Customer

An alleged armed robber in Roseville, Michigan, was shot dead by a car wash customer around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

WXYZ reports that the attempted robbery occurred “at Wash Pointe car wash.”

Macomb Daily reports that a customer was using a vacuum when allegedly confronted by two men, at least one of whom was armed.

The customer was also armed and shots were exchanged, leaving one of the robbery suspects deceased.

Deputy Police Chief Mitch Berlin said, “It appears this was a street robbery, we’re unsure if it was a carjacking, and there was an exchange of gunfire. One of the suspects was struck and died at a local hospital.”

The customer was not injured during the exchange of gunfire.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.