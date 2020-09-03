Donald Trump: Joe Biden Never Got It on Trade, and Still Doesn’t Get It

President Donald Trump again criticized former Vice President Joe Biden’s understanding of trade policy in the United States.

President Trump noted that the overwhelming majority of Washington politicians do not understand trade issues, allowing jobs in states like Pennsylvania to get shipped overseas.

“Nobody else got it,” the president said. “Especially Biden, he never got it. He still doesn’t get it, now he really gets nothing, I tell you. He didn’t get it in prime time; now he really doesn’t get it.”

The president claimed he earned votes from supporters of Democrat socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 because of his tough message on trade.

“I had a lot of voters come to me four years ago — a big percentage. You know why? Because I agreed with him and he agrees with me on one thing: trade.” Trump said.

The president spoke about trade at an airport rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night.

“He knew that other countries were ripping us off, and so did I,” Trump said, referring to Sanders.

Trump said that one in three manufacturing jobs disappeared in Pennsylvania after Congress passed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and after China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“Joe Biden spent the last 47 years shipping Pennsylvania jobs to China and foreign nations,” he said. “I have spent the last four years bringing them back home.”

The president boasted that he “ended the NAFTA nightmare” after he passed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) in the beginning of 2020.

“Joe Biden’s agenda is ‘Made in China’; My agenda is ‘Made in America,'” he said, revisiting a slogan from his speech at the Republican National Convention.